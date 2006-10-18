Smartphones
Samsung SGH-i320 retail box
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Everything you need is in the box
Caption by: Matthew Miller
See how small the i320 really is?
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The i320 is the thinnest of all three
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Now this baby fits in your pocket
Caption by: Matthew Miller
About the width of a regular mobile phone, but with a QWERTY keyboard
Caption by: Matthew Miller
This almost feels like a phone in the hand
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Nice bright backlight that provides lighting on alternative characters
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The angled keys help with text accuracy
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Get the clues right and win this baby for yourself
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The right upper buttons on the i320
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Lower right ports and covers
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Nice loud stereo speakers and a good quality camera are provided
Caption by: Matthew Miller
My back yard is under construction, but the patio is almost done
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The Program Launcher helps make launching applications faster and easier than scrolling through lots of menus
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The device is well designed for media enjoyment
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The Samsung SGH-i320 is one of the slimmest QWERTY Windows Mobile Smartphones available. The image gallery contains 15 product photos and a couple screenshots showcasing how portable the mobile device is and compares it to other popular devices.
