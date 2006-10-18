  • Samsung SGH-i320 retail box

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Everything you need is in the box

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • See how small the i320 really is?

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • The i320 is the thinnest of all three

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Now this baby fits in your pocket

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • About the width of a regular mobile phone, but with a QWERTY keyboard

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • This almost feels like a phone in the hand

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Nice bright backlight that provides lighting on alternative characters

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • The angled keys help with text accuracy

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Get the clues right and win this baby for yourself

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • The right upper buttons on the i320

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Lower right ports and covers

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Nice loud stereo speakers and a good quality camera are provided

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • My back yard is under construction, but the patio is almost done

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • The Program Launcher helps make launching applications faster and easier than scrolling through lots of menus

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • The device is well designed for media enjoyment

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

1 of 16

Image Gallery: Samsung i320, a truly pocketable Smartphone

The Samsung SGH-i320 is one of the slimmest QWERTY Windows Mobile Smartphones available. The image gallery contains 15 product photos and a couple screenshots showcasing how portable the mobile device is and compares it to other popular devices.

Read More Read Less

Samsung SGH-i320 retail box

Caption by: Matthew Miller

Related Topics:

Smartphones Mobility iPhone iOS Hardware Reviews
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Galleries