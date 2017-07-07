Computers that fit in the palm of your hand

Tiny Green PC offer a range of mini PCs to suit all budgets and performance requirements.

At the top-end is the Tiny Green PC Intense PC2, which is powered by an Intel i7 7th-gen Kaby Lake processor, and comes with the following system requirements:

Processor: Intel Core i7-7500U

Select Memory: Up to 32GB

Hard Disk/Solid State Drive: Up to 1 TB SSD

Operating System: Windows 10 Pro 64 bit, with Linux options

The starting price for this system is a cool €909.09.

Link