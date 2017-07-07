Computers that fit in the palm of your hand

Hardware
4-Gigabit Ethernet Ports in the palm of your hand.
Prices starting from: $1,190.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Tiny Green PC offer a range of mini PCs to suit all budgets and performance requirements.
At the top-end is the Tiny Green PC Intense PC2, which is powered by an Intel i7 7th-gen Kaby Lake processor, and comes with the following system requirements:
The starting price for this system is a cool €909.09.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
A coin-sized Linux computer that is totally open-source, and costs $20. This is a small, low-cost, totally open-source (both the hardware and software) computer that's ideal for projects such as IoT or building your own custom router.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Like tiny computers, but hate the fact that there's no way to upgrade them? The Acer Revo Build might be the system for you. You add to this system by snapping on new parts, such as the optional storage or graphics modules.
With a starting price of $249 you get:
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
At $9, C.H.I.P. is a perfect demonstration of how cheap computing has become. You get what would only a few years ago have been desktop power on a tiny board.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
A Windows 10 computer that can fit into your pocket. All you need is display that has an HDMI port and some wireless peripherals and you're ready to go!
Priced at around $99.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
This is essentially a Raspberry Pi Zero, but with wireless support built in. At $10, it's a bit dearer than a plain $5 Zero, but if you need on-board Wi-Fi and Bluetooth then this is a great solution.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The Huawei HiKey 960 is essentially a PC running Android.
At a whopping $239 it's not cheap, but it certainly has the horsepower to handle whatever task you want to throw at it.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
If you want to take Google's Chrome OS for a whirl, then why not pick up a palm-sized Chromebox, such as this Asus Chromebox. Starting at around $150, these represent excellent value for money.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The Raspberry Pi gets even smaller, in both size and price. At only $5, this is almost a disposable computer, and yet is has enough power to handle many IoT or homebrew projects.
Despite the size, there's room for a microSD card slot, mini HDMI port, and micro USB data port.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
A credit-card sized computer that is becoming a big hitter in the IoT and educational space. And given that it's priced at only $35, it's easy to see why it's so popular.
The latest version is the Raspberry Pi 3 model B and features the following spec:
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The Parallella computer is a high performance, credit card sized computer based on the Epiphany multi-core chips from Adapteva. Starting at $99, the Parallella can be used as a standalone computer, an embedded device or as a component in a scaled out parallel server cluster.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
A $40 Arduino that's idea for integration into a commercial or industrial product.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
For those of you looking for a small Linux system, the MintBox Mini might be just what you are looking for. At $295 it's not cheap, but you do get quite a decent spec:
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The NanoPC-T3 is the bigger brother of the NanoPi 2 Fire, and features an octa-core processor which has enough power for commercial and industrial applications.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
It's not that long ago that a computer was something housed in a huge beige box that weighed as much as an engine block and took up a good half your desk. Now you can get powerful computers can fit comfortably in the palm of your hand.
4-Gigabit Ethernet Ports in the palm of your hand.
Prices starting from: $1,190.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Join Discussion