Dell launches new notebooks for business - photos

The Latitude 4310 is available now and starts at $1,449.
The Latitude 5410 and 5510 (above) are less-pricey 14.1-inch and 15.6-inch models designed for IT pros. Inside, you’ll find Intel Celeron, Core i5 or i7 processors, memory up to 16GB, Intel HD graphics and an anti-glare LED display.
The 15-inch Latitude 5510 weighs 5.72 lbs. and starts at $789.
The 14-inch Latitude 5410 weighs 4.71 lbs and starts at $759.
The 5410 from above.
Dell’s new 10.1-inch Latitude 2110 netbook is intended as a secondary computer for desktop users and/or the education market. It starts at $419.
The Latitude 2110 in a carrying case.
Dell hopes the Latitude 2110 will be used in classrooms.
Dell is selling a netbook cart which can house 24 Latitude 2110s.
Dell on Wednesday rolled out a new batch of Latitude laptops for the enterprise: one ultraportable, two reliable standbys and one netbook.
