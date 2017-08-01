Dozen Raspberry Pi alternatives

  • NanoPi NEO Plus2

    NanoPi NEO Plus2

    The NanoPi NEO Plus2 is less than half the size of the Raspberry Pi, but it packs a performance and storage punch

    • H5 quad-core A53 ARM Cortex processor
    • 1GB RAM
    • 8GB eMMC storage
    • 2 x USB ports
    • Gigabit ethernet

    All that for $25.

    More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Huawei HiKey 960

    Huawei HiKey 960

    The Huawei HiKey 960 is essentially a PC running Android.

    At a whopping $239 it's not cheap, but it certainly has the horsepower to handle whatever task you want to throw at it.

    • Kirin 960 SoC Quad Core ARM (4 x 2.3GHz ARM A73 cores, and 4 x 1.8GHz ARM A53 cores)
    • ARM Mali G71 MP8 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4 RAM
    • 32GB of UFS flash storage

    More information.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • ODROID-XU4

    ODROID-XU4

    ODROID-XU4 is a new generation of computing device with more powerful, more energy-efficient hardware and a smaller form factor, and costing only $59.

    Offering open source support, the board can run various flavors of Linux, including the latest Ubuntu 16.04 and Android 4.4 KitKat, 5.0 Lollipop and 7.1 Nougat.

    • Samsung Exynos 5422 Cortex-A15 2Ghz and Cortex-A7 Octa core CPUs
    • Mali-T628 MP6 (OpenGL ES 3.1/2.0/1.1 and OpenCL 1.2 Full profile)
    • 2 GB LPDDR3 RAM PoP stacked
    • eMMC5.0 HS400 Flash Storage
    • 2 x USB 3.0 Host, 1 x USB 2.0 Host
    • Gigabit Ethernet port
    • HDMI 1.4a for display
    • Size : 83 x 58 x 20 mm approx.(excluding cooler)
    • Linux Kernel 4.9 LTS

    More information.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Cubieboard4 CC-A80 High-performance Mini PC Development Board

    Cubieboard4 CC-A80 High-performance Mini PC Development Board

    Not only does the Cubieboard4 pack a punch, it can output 4K video, making it a great choice for those wanting to build a media center or a gaming platform.

    At $160, this board doesn't come cheap, but it's a solid basis on which to build a project on.

    • Octa-core big.LITTLE Cortex-A15/7 processor
    • 64-core IMG PowerVR G6230 GPU
    • 2 GB RAM
    • 64 GB storage
    • 2x USB Host, USB 3.0/2.0 Dual-Role (host/device)
    • Ethernet MAC
    • 4x SPI, 7x TWI, 7x UART
    • 4x SD/MMC

    More information.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Parallella

    Parallella

    The Parallella computer is a high performance, credit card sized computer based on the Epiphany multi-core chips from Adapteva. Starting at $99, the Parallella can be used as a standalone computer, an embedded device or as a component in a scaled out parallel server cluster.

    • 16-core Epiphany RISC SOC
    • Zynq SOC (FPGA + ARM A9)
    • Gigabit Ethernet
    • 1GB SDRAM
    • Micro-SD storage
    • Up to 48 GPIO pins
    • HDMI, USB (optional)

    More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • BBC micro:bit

    BBC micro:bit

    While the BBC micro:bit is primarily aimed at schools, its low price (about $16) and ease of use makes it a great tool for learning and prototyping on.

    The micro:bit is powered by a 32-bit ARM Cortex processor and comes with a built-in accelerometer, magnetometer and Bluetooth.

    A unique feature of the micro:bit is the integrated 5x5 LED matrix that offers 25 individually programmable red LEDs to use as a basic display or output.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • C.H.I.P.

    C.H.I.P.

    At $9, C.H.I.P. is a perfect demonstration of how cheap computing has become. You get what would only a few years ago have been desktop power on a tiny board.

    • 1.0GHz CPU
    • 512MB of RAM
    • 4GB of storage
    • Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

    More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • NanoPC-T3

    NanoPC-T3

    The NanoPC-T3 is the bigger brother of the NanoPi 2 Fire, and features an octa-core processor which has enough power for commercial and industrial applications.

    • Samsung S5P6818 octa-core ARM Cortex-A53 up to 1.4GHz
    • 1-2GB of RAM
    • 8GB of flash storage
    • Gigabit Ethernet
    • USB 2.0

    More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • NanoPi 2 Fire

    NanoPi 2 Fire

    A cheap, $23 quad-core powered board that's ideally suited for hobbyists.

    • Samsung S5P4418 quad-core ARM Cortex-A9 up to 1.4GHz
    • 1GB of RAM
    • Gigabit Ethernet
    • USB 2.0

    More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Raspberry Pi Zero W

    Raspberry Pi Zero W

    OK, OK, I know that technically the Zero W is a member of the Raspberry Pi family, but this one is too awesome to not list!

    Why?

    Because for only $10 it offers a very impressive feature set:

    • 1GHz, single-core CPU
    • 512MB RAM
    • Mini-HDMI port
    • Micro-USB On-The-Go port
    • Micro-USB power
    • HAT-compatible 40-pin header
    • Composite video and reset headers
    • CSI camera connector
    • 802.11n wireless LAN
    • Bluetooth 4

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • MinnowBoard MAX

    MinnowBoard MAX

    The MinnowBoard MAX is an update of the popular MinnowBoard, and features a 64-bit Intel Atom E3800 processor, 2GB of RAM, and Intel HD Graphics.

    There's also a SATA port allowing the MinnowBoard MAX to be hooked up to a hard drive.

    At $139 it's not a cheap board, but it does offer a number of high-end features.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • VoCore2

    VoCore2

    A coin-sized Linux computer that is totally open-source, and costs $20. This is a small, low-cost, totally open-source (both the hardware and software) computer that's ideal for projects such as IoT or building your own custom router.

    • MT7628AN, 580 MHz, MIPS 24K
    • 128MB, DDR2, 166MHz
    • 16M NOR on board, support SDXC up to 2TB
    • 802.11n, 2T2R, speed up to 300Mbps
    • 1 port/5 ports, up to 100Mbps
    • Support USB 2.0, up to 480MBit/s

    More information

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

