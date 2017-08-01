Dozen Raspberry Pi alternatives

Apple
The NanoPi NEO Plus2 is less than half the size of the Raspberry Pi, but it packs a performance and storage punch
All that for $25.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The Huawei HiKey 960 is essentially a PC running Android.
At a whopping $239 it's not cheap, but it certainly has the horsepower to handle whatever task you want to throw at it.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
ODROID-XU4 is a new generation of computing device with more powerful, more energy-efficient hardware and a smaller form factor, and costing only $59.
Offering open source support, the board can run various flavors of Linux, including the latest Ubuntu 16.04 and Android 4.4 KitKat, 5.0 Lollipop and 7.1 Nougat.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Not only does the Cubieboard4 pack a punch, it can output 4K video, making it a great choice for those wanting to build a media center or a gaming platform.
At $160, this board doesn't come cheap, but it's a solid basis on which to build a project on.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The Parallella computer is a high performance, credit card sized computer based on the Epiphany multi-core chips from Adapteva. Starting at $99, the Parallella can be used as a standalone computer, an embedded device or as a component in a scaled out parallel server cluster.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
While the BBC micro:bit is primarily aimed at schools, its low price (about $16) and ease of use makes it a great tool for learning and prototyping on.
The micro:bit is powered by a 32-bit ARM Cortex processor and comes with a built-in accelerometer, magnetometer and Bluetooth.
A unique feature of the micro:bit is the integrated 5x5 LED matrix that offers 25 individually programmable red LEDs to use as a basic display or output.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
At $9, C.H.I.P. is a perfect demonstration of how cheap computing has become. You get what would only a few years ago have been desktop power on a tiny board.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The NanoPC-T3 is the bigger brother of the NanoPi 2 Fire, and features an octa-core processor which has enough power for commercial and industrial applications.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
A cheap, $23 quad-core powered board that's ideally suited for hobbyists.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
OK, OK, I know that technically the Zero W is a member of the Raspberry Pi family, but this one is too awesome to not list!
Why?
Because for only $10 it offers a very impressive feature set:
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The MinnowBoard MAX is an update of the popular MinnowBoard, and features a 64-bit Intel Atom E3800 processor, 2GB of RAM, and Intel HD Graphics.
There's also a SATA port allowing the MinnowBoard MAX to be hooked up to a hard drive.
At $139 it's not a cheap board, but it does offer a number of high-end features.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
A coin-sized Linux computer that is totally open-source, and costs $20. This is a small, low-cost, totally open-source (both the hardware and software) computer that's ideal for projects such as IoT or building your own custom router.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Here is a selection of single board computers for homebrew projects and automation, with prices starting at only $5.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
