  • What you can expect from Firefox Beta 1?

    Installation was quick and easy.

  • Since add ons for Firefox 3 aren't quite ready this is a bit of wasted step.

  • This isn't all that surprising.

  • And another warning about how Firefox 3 is for testing only.

  • One of the changes is more bookmark and annotations for pages. For instance, Firefox 3 tracks recent visited favorites and allows for tagging of pages.

  • The bookmark manager has been improved with the ability to tag specific pages for better organization.

  • The add on manager is a nice touch and can save you a few clicks with disable and uninstall options readily available.

  • A look at the add on manager for plug-ins.

  • The DOM inspector of Firefox 3 allows you to look at the underpinnings of any page.

  • Firefox 3 has added some security enhancements to find Web forgeries and prevent phishing attacks.

  • What you'd see if there was a site with malware.

  • Firefox 3 is a stickler for SSL certificates. You can exempt sites though with a few clicks.

Firefox 3 Beta 1 First look

Installation was quick and easy.

