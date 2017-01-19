Five things you shouldn't buy from Apple

What was once Apple's high-end workstation has become a joke. Introduced back in December of 2013, it hasn't seen a refresh since then, and that, combined with a starting price tag of $2,999 makes it one of Apple's worst products.

Yes, it's a powerful tool, and if you absolutely need one - perhaps to replace an existing unit - then you're going to have to spend the money, but you're overpaying for what is now old and outdated silicon.