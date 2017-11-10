Five tricks to make Google Chrome faster and better

One of the best ways to speed up Google Chrome is to reduce on the number of tabs you have open (yeah, I know, I'm a good one to talk, I have a couple of dozen pen right now).

I've found two ways to do this.

First is to install OneTab, which allows you to convert all your tabs into a list, and from there you can open each link separately, or all at once. Not only does this speed up the browser, it dramatically reduced on the amount of RAM the system uses.

Another thing that I do is save webpages for later viewing so I don't have to keep the tab open or lose them in all my other bookmarks. There are a variety of tools out there to allow you to do that, from Google Keep to Save to Pocket to OneNote Web Clipper to Evernote Web Clipper.