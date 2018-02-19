Gadgets to go: The ultimate tech travel-kit

Mobility
Top iOS apps for productivity: Get more done with your iPhone or iPad
These days I don't travel much for business, but when I do, I do it like a pro. That's because I've learned a few things from my time in planes, trains and automobiles -- like what to pack for every possible tech scenario: not enough outlets, unreliable hotel Wi-Fi, too many cords and so on.
And not only what to pack, but how to pack it. (That's the first item on my list of essential tech for your travels.) Of course, because I'm the Business Bargain Hunter, I made sure to assemble this kit on the cheap -- though in some cases (like with headphones), it's worth splurging.
Caption by: Rick Broida
Turn chaos into order in one elastic swoop. This organizer from Joto (about $17) uses elastic bands to easily contain cords, chargers and all your other loose stuff.
Photo by: Joto
No more running out of charging ports for you! For about $19, iClever's 4-port BoostCube+ offers folding prongs, smart USB ports and an 18-month warranty.
Photo by: iClever
Kill cord-clutter dead with this retractable 2-in-1 cable from Cafele (about $14). It combines a 3-foot Lightning/microUSB cable into a single spring-loaded carrier.
Photo by: Cafele
The RAVPower FileHub Plus (about $40) is like the Swiss Army knife of travel tech, combining a travel router, wireless hard drive and 6,000mAh mobile charger into a single pocket-size package.
Photo by: Photo by Rick Broida/ZDNet
Mobile charger: essential. Mobile charger with built-in cables: awesome. The iWalk 10,000mAh power bank (about $38) stows Lightning and microUSB cables, but also has a standard USB port for charging anything else.
Photo by: iWalk
It's hard enough navigating a strange town, so pack an air-vent mount (like this one for a measly $8) and keep your phone near eye level where you can see it.
Photo by: Beam Electronics
This lovely tan wallet is also a 2,400mAh mobile charger. It's not cheap at $99.95, but because it's always with you, it can really save the day. I've owned one for a couple years; it's well worth the bit of extra rear-pocket bulge.
Photo by: Nomad
If you're going to splurge on any piece of travel tech, make it noise-cancelling headphones. They make flights tolerable by drowning out nearly all noise. The Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2 lists for $200 -- already a lot less than similar 'phones from Bose and Sony -- but you may be able to score a deal. I found them for around $139; your mileage may vary. Either way: BBH seal of approval.
Photo by: CNET
Imagine the calamity if your phone got lost, stolen, broken or dropped into a sewer grate. Goodbye contacts, appointments, travel details, etc. That's why a backup phone is critical. So grab the ridiculously decent Motorola Moto E4 ($120), sync up your data (even if you're an iPhone user) and toss it in your bag -- just in case.
The no-brainer to end all no-brainers, the Skyroam Solis is a mobile hotspot that delivers high-speed data in over 100 countries -- for a flat rate of $9 per day. You can buy it for $150 or rent it for $10/day (service included).
Photo by: Skyroam
A pen? Really? Yeah, really: This one doubles as a stylus and triples as a stand for your phone or tablet (excellent for watching videos). It's a really comfy large-barrel pen, too. A multi-color six-pack runs all of $8, so give one away to anyone who says "Cool pen!" and score some new business while you're at it.
Photo by: Ace Teah
