Garmin nüvi 350

Garmin, a well-established vendor of personal navigation equipment, has added the nüvi 350 and 300 to its stable. The primary purpose of these devices is navigation, but Garmin has added a range of extra features that we’ve not seen before in a standalone device. We reviewed the more expensive nüvi 350 (£540.57 ex. VAT), which comes with 700MB of internal storage and maps for the whole of Europe. If this is beyond your budget or requirements, consider the £324.34 (ex. VAT) nüvi 300, which shares the core navigation capability but comes with maps for one of eight European regions and just 200MB of internal memory.

