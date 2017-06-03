How to free up gigabytes of space on your iPhone or iPad

There's a quick and easy way to find out what's eating your storage space in iOS - tap on Settings > General > Storage & iCloud Usage and under Storage tap on Manage Storage. Here you get an overview of the space used and space available, plus a listing of all the installed apps, arranged in which ones are eating your storage space the most.

If you find something here that's particularly terrifying, such as I have a lot of Podcasts, tap on it to get a screen that allows you to swipe left on the stored data to delete.

Some apps will not allow you to delete the data separately and you'll have to delete the app too.