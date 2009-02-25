Image Gallery: First thoughts on the T-Mobile Samsung Memoir 8 megpixel camera phone

Data Management
Manufacturers are continuing to improve the capabilities and functionality of feature phones and smartphones. Samsung and T-Mobile released the 8 megapixel Memoir that brings a powerful camera to T-Mobile. This high end feature phone supports T-Mobile's 3G network, captures still photos with the Xenon flash, and functions fluidly with the touchscreen display and TouchWiz interface
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The 8 megapixel camera lens is quite large and distinctive on the back of the Memoir.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The Xenon flash is found above and to the left of the 8 megapixel camera lens.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Two doors cover up the ports on the upper left side.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The Samsung proprietary port (for charging and headset) and microSD card slot are found under the covers.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
There is a textured material on the lower back that helps you hold the Memoir in camera mode.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Zoom in and out buttons and the lock button are found on the upper right side of the Memoir.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The camera capture button and a lanyard opening are found in the lower part of the right side. The camera button also opens the lens cover on the back of the Memoir.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Send, end, and back buttons are located along the bottom of the front.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
An indicator light and sensor appear above the display with the headset speaker.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The Samsung Memoir fits nicely in the palm of your hand and is quite compact and solid.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The familiar TouchWiz interface can be seen in this view of the Memoir.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
There are plenty of settings available in the camera software included on the Memoir.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
After pushing the Menu button you will see these icons to let you dive further into the phone operating system.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The Memoir looks more like a camera than a phone, as you can see here.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Gallery thumbnail 1
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Gallery thumbnail 2
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Caption by: Matthew Miller
