Images: HP separates colors on new inkjets

HP announces a a new photolithographic process to create inkjet printheads as a single unit. The HP 02 cartridge (below) will fit into a new line of printers. Each of the six color cartridges can be replaced individually at $9.99 each.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
HP claims its new Photosmart 8250 Photo Printer is the fastest of its kind and will print photos in as little as 14 seconds and print up to 32 black-and-white pages per minute. It features six ink cartridges, which can be replaced indidividually. The estimated price is $199.
HP says its 3100 All-in-One Printer, Scanner, Copier is the world's fastest all-in-one photo printer. It includes built-in wireless networking, a built-in slide and negative adaptor and six individual ink cartridges. Its estimated street price is $399.
HP says the Officejet Pro K550 line of printers offer laser-quality printing at twice the speed of color laser printers--and at a 30 percent cost savings.
The HP 88 large ink cartridges are designed for the Officejet Pro K550 line of printers.
A new photolithographic process creates inkjet printheads on a single unit for new HP lineup of printers.
