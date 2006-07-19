Images: HP separates colors on new inkjets

  • HP 02 cartridges

    HP 02 cartridges

    HP announces a a new photolithographic process to create inkjet printheads as a single unit. The HP 02 cartridge (below) will fit into a new line of printers. Each of the six color cartridges can be replaced individually at $9.99 each.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

  • Photosmart 8250 Photo Printer

    Photosmart 8250 Photo Printer

    HP claims its new Photosmart 8250 Photo Printer is the fastest of its kind and will print photos in as little as 14 seconds and print up to 32 black-and-white pages per minute. It features six ink cartridges, which can be replaced indidividually. The estimated price is $199.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

  • 3100 All-in-One Printer

    3100 All-in-One Printer

    HP says its 3100 All-in-One Printer, Scanner, Copier is the world's fastest all-in-one photo printer. It includes built-in wireless networking, a built-in slide and negative adaptor and six individual ink cartridges. Its estimated street price is $399.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

  • Officejet Pro K550

    Officejet Pro K550

    HP says the Officejet Pro K550 line of printers offer laser-quality printing at twice the speed of color laser printers--and at a 30 percent cost savings.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

  • HP 88 Large Ink Cartridges

    HP 88 Large Ink Cartridges

    The HP 88 large ink cartridges are designed for the Officejet Pro K550 line of printers.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

Read More Read Less

