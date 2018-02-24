In Memoriam: All the consumer products Microsoft has killed off

In Microsoft's early days, it offered a little something for everyone: businesses, developers, and consumers. That broad approach made sense when a PC was the only way to connect to the online world.

But with the ascent of mobile devices and the rise of cloud-based services, the PC is considerably less essential. Under the leadership of CEO Satya Nadella, Microsoft has methodically narrowed its focus to business software and services and has cut back dramatically on consumer products.

This collection covers the most prominent consumer products that have come and gone in the past decade or so.

Many involve very large bets that simply didn't pay off for Microsoft. Others represent efforts that are too small to justify.