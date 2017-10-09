iOS 11 annoyances, and how to fix them

If, like me, you take a lot of screenshots in iOS, then you will no doubt have seen the change in the way this works. Now when you take a screenshot, a preview appears in the lower left hand side of the display. You only need to click on it if you want to edit the screen capture, otherwise it will disappear after a few seconds.

Your screenshot still be saved to your camera roll as normal.

Note: The easiest way in iOS to take lots of screenshots is to add a screenshot button to the AssistiveTouch shortcut menu bar.