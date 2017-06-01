iOS 11 features wishlist

The iOS used to be beautifully simple, but over the years Apple has kludged it up with more and more features, and it has become so bad that a search feature was added - a nice touch if you know the name of the feature you're looking for, but in my experience most people don't.

The Control Panel is in desperate need of a redesign to stop it going the same way as the Windows Control Panel. Maybe an icon-based system would be better than the current text hyperlinks - similar to that found in macOS and Windows - or maybe it needs a total rethink. But ether way, the current layout is a mess.