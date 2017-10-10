iOS 11 power user tips and tricks

iOS
This one is a great feature! Just open up Notes and click the + at the bottom to the screen and then choose Scan Documents. The Camera app will fire up and you then just need to follow the prompts.
Did you know that you can scan QR Codes directly from the camera app? Just open up the Camera app and point it at the QR Code you want to scan.
If you like to type with one hand, this new iOS 11 feature is for you. Press and hold on the Emoji button to bring up the options for a left or right-handed keyboard.
The revamped Control Center is a great place to begin to tweak iOS 11 to make it your own. You can add and remove buttons and features to truly make it your own.
Settings > Control Center > Customize Controls
Not just a great feature, a potential lifesaving feature that basically turns off notifications while you are driving. Don't worry though, all your notifications will be waiting for you when you've stopped!
Settings > Do Not Disturb > Do Not Disturb While Driving
You can choose between manually, or have iOS detect that you're driving automatically, or have it switch on this feature when it's connected to your car's Bluetooth system.
This one goes hand-in-hand with Do Not Disturb While Driving and allows you to create auto-replies to certain contacts if they get in touch with you while you're driving.
Settings > Do Not Disturb > Auto-Reply To
iOS 11 has a number of storage-saving features, including the ability to delete unused apps if you are running low on space (yet keep all the data), to moving all your photos to iCloud. All this is available from:
Settings > General > iPhone Storage
If your power button is feeling a little tired and in need of repair, Apple now has a software power off button that you can use instead. Hopefully your button works well enough to restart your iPhone!
You can find the software button at:
Settings > General and then scroll to the bottom of the page
Apple has added a number of really cool screen brightness features in iOS 11. Unfortunately, it buried them deep in the Settings app!
Settings > General > Accessibility > Display Accommodations
Since you can now have up to 15 icons in the dock on an iPad, it's a good idea to reorganize the apps that you need quick access to.
The dock now also has a space on the right to show recent apps. To enable this feature turn on Recent Apps in Settings > General.
iOS 11 features a number of new and updated gestures to help you make the most of the extra screen real-estate on the device. These gestures are simple, but they take some getting used to if you plan on integrating them into your workflow.
Apple has a handy video that shows some of these gestures in action.
