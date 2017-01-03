  • Lenovo's New Glass C200 Glass Unit and Pocket Unit

    Lenovo's New Glass C200 Glass Unit and Pocket Unit

    Lenovo's move into the smart glass fray lands in June and comes with eyewear and a pocket unit that uses a smartphone for computing and connectivity power.

    How the Lenovo New Glass C200 fits

    Here's how the New Glass C200 would fit around your head.

    Lenovo Pocket Unit for New Glass C200

    Lenovo's Pocket Unit would give the New Glass C200 more options for connectivity and computing.

    A closer look at Lenovo's Pocket Unit

    Here's a look at the Pocket Unit and how it would house a smartphone.

    Lenovo New Glass C200 covers one eye

    Lenovo's approach with the New Glass C200 is to enhance the mixed reality perception by only covering one eye for augmented reality content and data.

Lenovo launches New Glass C200: A quick tour

Lenovo's smart glasses are designed for business use cases such as training, repair and remote troubleshooting.

Lenovo's New Glass C200 Glass Unit and Pocket Unit

Lenovo's move into the smart glass fray lands in June and comes with eyewear and a pocket unit that uses a smartphone for computing and connectivity power.

