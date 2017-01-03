Lenovo launches New Glass C200: A quick tour

Hardware
Lenovo's move into the smart glass fray lands in June and comes with eyewear and a pocket unit that uses a smartphone for computing and connectivity power.
Photo by: Lenovo
Caption by: Larry Dignan
Here's how the New Glass C200 would fit around your head.
Photo by: Lenovo
Caption by: Larry Dignan
Lenovo's Pocket Unit would give the New Glass C200 more options for connectivity and computing.
Photo by: Lenovo
Caption by: Larry Dignan
Here's a look at the Pocket Unit and how it would house a smartphone.
Photo by: Lenovo
Caption by: Larry Dignan
Lenovo's approach with the New Glass C200 is to enhance the mixed reality perception by only covering one eye for augmented reality content and data.
Photo by: Lenovo
Caption by: Larry Dignan
Lenovo's smart glasses are designed for business use cases such as training, repair and remote troubleshooting.
Caption by: Larry Dignan
