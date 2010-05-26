Enterprise Software
Linux Mint 9 uses Nautilus 2.30 from GNOME.
Linux Mint uses the "SLAB" menuing paradigm from openSUSE and SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop.
The Software Center for Linux Mint is somewhat more streamlined than Ubuntu's.
The Control Center is also derived from OpenSUSE.
Linux Mint 9 comes with the latest build of OpenOffice 3.2
Linux Mint 9 comes with a helpful files and software configuration backup utility.
Linux Mint 9's Firefox browser is pre-configured with many essential web plugins, including Flash 10. Here is an episode of "Big Bang Theory" playing from the CBS.com website.
What’s the big deal about Linux Mint and why is it so popular among Linux users? It includes a number of improvements and tweaks that aren’t set up out-of-the-box in the base Ubuntu distribution.
