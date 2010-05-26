  • Linux Mint 9 is a minty fresh new spin on Ubuntu 10.04.

    See related story in Jason Perlow's Tech Broiler blog.

    Caption by: Jason Perlow

  • Linux Mint 9 uses Nautilus 2.30 from GNOME.

    Caption by: Jason Perlow

  • Linux Mint uses the "SLAB" menuing paradigm from openSUSE and SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop.

    Caption by: Jason Perlow

  • The Software Center for Linux Mint is somewhat more streamlined than Ubuntu's.

    Caption by: Jason Perlow

  • The Control Center is also derived from OpenSUSE.

    Caption by: Jason Perlow

  • Linux Mint 9 comes with the latest build of OpenOffice 3.2

    Caption by: Jason Perlow

  • Linux Mint 9 comes with a helpful files and software configuration backup utility.

    Caption by: Jason Perlow

  • Linux Mint 9's Firefox browser is pre-configured with many essential web plugins, including Flash 10. Here is an episode of "Big Bang Theory" playing from the CBS.com website.

    Caption by: Jason Perlow

  • Quicktime movies will also play in the browser without any extra configuration steps needed.

    See related story in Jason Perlow's Tech Broiler blog.

    Caption by: Jason Perlow

1 of 9

Linux Mint 9

What’s the big deal about Linux Mint and why is it so popular among Linux users? It includes a number of improvements and tweaks that aren’t set up out-of-the-box in the base Ubuntu distribution.

Read More Read Less

Linux Mint 9 is a minty fresh new spin on Ubuntu 10.04.

See related story in Jason Perlow's Tech Broiler blog.

Caption by: Jason Perlow

Related Topics:

Enterprise Software Linux Cloud Big Data Analytics Innovation Tech and Work
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Galleries