Linux survival guide: These 21 applications let you move easily between Linux and Windows

Last week, we ran an article detailing how easy it is these days to jump back and forth between MacOS and Windows. We spotlighted 20 applications that are identical across both platforms.

As you might imagine, I got letters. Readers demanded to know why I didn't discuss Linux and how easy it is to switch between Linux and Windows. So that's what I'm doing here. While there aren't absolute brand-for-brand equivalents for about 30 percent of the applications, there are workable substitute solutions.

In the following slides, I'll show you the applications that are an exact match on both Windows and Linux (and, by extension, MacOS), and highlight those where you'll need to use a different application to get the same work done.