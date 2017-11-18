Nomad Apple iPhone X case roundup: Horween leather and polycarbonate provide protection and card carrying functionality

There are five new Nomad cases available for the Apple iPhone X. Horween leather, clear and black polycarbonate, with opaque and black TPE bumpers are assembled together to create this varied collection of wallet, folio, and drop tested cases.

Check out Jason Cipriani's full ZDNet review of the Apple iPhone X with a deserving 9.5/10 rating.

Nomad sent along the Rugged Case, Wallet Case, Clear Folio, Leather Folio, and Clear Case for evaluation. These cases range from $39.95 to $49.95 with great looks, appealing feel, and functional design.