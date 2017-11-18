Nomad Apple iPhone X case roundup: Horween leather and polycarbonate provide protection and card carrying functionality

Mobility
Caseology case roundup for the Apple iPhone X: Stylish drop protection for less than $15
There are five new Nomad cases available for the Apple iPhone X. Horween leather, clear and black polycarbonate, with opaque and black TPE bumpers are assembled together to create this varied collection of wallet, folio, and drop tested cases.
Check out Jason Cipriani's full ZDNet review of the Apple iPhone X with a deserving 9.5/10 rating.
Nomad sent along the Rugged Case, Wallet Case, Clear Folio, Leather Folio, and Clear Case for evaluation. These cases range from $39.95 to $49.95 with great looks, appealing feel, and functional design.
After about 10 days with these five cases, I personally prefer the Rugged Case and the Clear Case for my daily use. They are similar cases, but I like the full leather back of the Rugged Case. Many people use cases with card slots or folios and while I tried to do so, I find the iPhone X to be sized perfectly for me and don't like the added bulk.
The Rugged Case has a soft gray microfiber lining inside to protect the back of your iPhone X. The sides are rubber TPE material for serious edge protection. The Rugged Case has 10 foot drop protection and you can tell. It is priced at $44.95.
There are raised buttons for volume and the side button with openings for the camera, ringer switch, and Lightning port on the bottom. The back is covered with premium vegetable tanned Horween leather in rustic brown color. Horween leather is designed to develop a patina over time, which gives it some character to make it unique.
Wireless charging and Apple Pay both work fine when your iPhone X is in the case. The sides also rise above the display so your screen is protected when you place it down on a table.
Note the rubber that extends above the display.
The Wallet Case has the same design as the Rugged Case, except for the two slots on the back that are designed to hold up to four credit, access, or transit cards. Drop protection is rated for six feet instead of 10 feet like the Rugged Case.
It is available for $39.95.
Three cards are currently inserted with the shape of the cards showing in the leather back.
The Clear Case is an interesting mix of clear polycarbonate and Horween leather on the back. The Horween leather covers just over half of the bottom back with a piece of leather mounted on the inside of the lower back.
The rest of the back is high grade polycarbonate so you can see the back of your iPhone X. The sides have an opaque rubber TPE bumper for drop protection and improved grip. It is available for $39.95.
Note the lower portion of the back with Horween leather.
The Horween leather front flap has stitched edges and three slots to hold up to six cards. There is also a large pocket behind the three card slots that are handy for putting in some cash to carry with you and your iPhone X. The Nomad brand and Horween leather are stamped into the front flap below the bottom card pocket. The Leather Folio is available for $49.95.
The Clear Folio has the high grade polycarbonate clear back from the Clear Case, now over the entire back, with the rubber TPE opaque bumper. A front leather cover is connected along the right side of the back.
The clear back meets up with the Horween leather and opaque TPU rubber frame.
There are ample openings for the speaker, mic, and Lightning port.
The $49.95 Leather Folio is the most substantial case of these five new Nomad models. The Horween leather extends on the front flap all the way around to the back of the case.
A TPE rubber frame, with microfiber interior, is mounted to the back Horween leather piece. There are cutouts for the volume, side button, and bottom ports of the iPhone X.
Pictures can be captured without any restrictions in the Leather Folio.
There are large openings for the buttons in the Leather Folio.
Nomad makes attractive accessories for the Apple iPhone and Apple Watch, many using high quality Horween leather. Five new cases are available for the Apple iPhone X, designed to meet every particular need.
