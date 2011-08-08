Off the grid: 10 fuel cell deployments (photos)

Even though some question the viability of fuel cells as an energy option , given lifespan concerns, some household-name businesses are giving them a try.

Since UTC Power began selling its fuel cell “power plants” in the early 1990s, the company (an offshoot of United Technologies) has installed them in more than 19 countries and 300 installations.

Now, it competes with companies including Bloom Energy and ClearEdge.

UTC Power’s latest offering is PureCell 400, which uses natural gas to create 400 kilowatts of electrical power. The company claims a stack-life of up to 10 years for the technology, almost double the lifespan of rivals. The unit shown is installed at a year-old 55-square-foot Albertson's store in San Diego.

Photos in this gallery are used courtesy of UTC Power, Clear Edge and Bloom Energy.

Read more about prime fuel cells in Heather Clancy's blog .

This post was originally published on Smartplanet.com