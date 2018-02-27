Here's how: A dozen technology tips, tricks and tweaks

Smart Office
For your smart office: Must-have gadgets and accessories (in pictures)
Trying to figure out how to do something? The odds are, we have a detailed answer here on ZDNet. In this gallery, we spotlight 12 of our best and most popular how-to articles by our top contributors.
Photo by: ZDNet
Caption by: David Gewirtz
Want some very cool tricks (and helpful tips) for getting the most out of your Amazon Echo? You're in the right place. David Gewirtz has updated his original 2015 article with a dozen handy how-tos you're sure to use right away.
Caption by: David Gewirtz
If you've spent years mastering the ins and outs of Windows Update, prepare to do some unlearning. Windows 10, with its emphasis on "Windows as a service," rewrites almost all the rules of updates and upgrades. Here's what you need to know.
Caption by: David Gewirtz
Microsoft's much-hyped free upgrade offer for Windows 10 ended in 2016, right? Not exactly. The GWX tool may be gone, but other upgrade tools still work, and the end result is an apparently valid digital license. But those offers could end soon.
Caption by: David Gewirtz
Having trouble with your internet? Here's how to find out what's happening with your network connection.
Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Caption by: David Gewirtz
Are you a Windows power-user? You can get and install Linux Mint on your PC -- either to try it out or as a replacement for Windows.
Photo by: Mjucha, Getty Images/iStockphoto
Caption by: David Gewirtz
Got a pile of old drives that you need to wipe before sending them to Silicon Heaven? Or do you want to wipe a drive in a computer that you are selling or giving away? Here are some tips and tricks to help you get the job done.
Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Caption by: David Gewirtz
Doing a clean install of Windows used to be a tedious process that could take the better part of a day. With Windows 10 and cloud-based software and services, you can get the entire job done in an hour or less.
Caption by: David Gewirtz
Apple is now offering to swap the battery in older iPhone's for $29. But will having this done speed up your device? We'll tell you in this helpful article.
Photo by: Getty Images
Caption by: David Gewirtz
A virtual private network can go a long way to make sure that your ISP -- or anyone else -- can snoop on what you do on the internet. If you want to learn how to use a VPN, this article is for you.
Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Caption by: David Gewirtz
One of the most confusing, intimidating parts of installing Linux for dual-booting with Windows is the disk partitioning required. We take you through the process, step-by-step.
Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Caption by: David Gewirtz
Google Chrome is the browser of choice for many ZDNet readers, but it does have a habit of consuming a lot of system RAM. And sometimes it feels a bit sluggish. Fortunately, these problems are easy to fix. We show you how.
Photo by: Getty Images
Caption by: David Gewirtz
Want to make sure you have a local or backup copy of all that mission-critical business and personal history in your Gmail archives? David Gewirtz takes you through an array of options in this helpful article.
Photo by: ZDNet
Caption by: David Gewirtz
What do Windows 10, Gmail, Amazon Echo, VPNs, and iPhone battery life all have in common? We've collected and updated our best and most popular how-to articles.
Trying to figure out how to do something? The odds are, we have a detailed answer here on ZDNet. In this gallery, we spotlight 12 of our best and most popular how-to articles by our top contributors.
Caption by: David Gewirtz
Join Discussion