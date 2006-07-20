Photos: An early look at LG's Christmas presents

From bling to Ring

Korea's LG has been doing well of late and when it comes to ensuring a bumper Christmas, it is not one to wait around. The electronics giant is already touting its upcoming line-up.

First up, for the film buff with more money than sense - this outrageous bit of kit, the snappily named 71PY10.

Getting this 71-inch monitor into your home or office will not only require a bit of muscle, it'll also set you back around £50,000. For that extra bling touch, the screen has an optional 24 carat gold finish.

Photo credit: Jo Best