Photos: An early look at LG's Christmas presents

From bling to Ring
Korea's LG has been doing well of late and when it comes to ensuring a bumper Christmas, it is not one to wait around. The electronics giant is already touting its upcoming line-up.
First up, for the film buff with more money than sense - this outrageous bit of kit, the snappily named 71PY10.
Getting this 71-inch monitor into your home or office will not only require a bit of muscle, it'll also set you back around £50,000. For that extra bling touch, the screen has an optional 24 carat gold finish.
Staying on the 'what do you get for the geek that has everything?' theme, here's the equally memorably-monikered LG SKS Titanium TV Side-by-Side: a fridge with a telly in it.
As well as doing all the things you'd expect from a fridge - keeping food cool, making ice - this refrigerator also lets you watch TV with a touchscreen and even connect up to your DVD player. Yours for £2,500.
Who said there weren't synergies across all LG product lines?
Here's another LG offering that brings together two technologies which are normally as close as two identical magnet poles - the LG U400.
This 3G slider phone has a built-in scrollwheel and MP3 player for the would-be DJ on the move. Play a track and use the scrollwheel to add some scratching and sound effects. Or just use it to scroll through your text messages.
For something a little more useful, this is the KG920. The chunky device sports a five megapixel rotating camera - LG's highest resolution UK phone.
For those who prefer form over functionality, here's the U880, as designed by Posh Spice's favourite fashionista, Roberto Cavalli.
The 3G clamshell comes in black, white or gold with a 1.3 megapixel rotating camera.
Feast your eyes on these two but don't get too attached. LG is apparently still mulling whether to bring out its laptop range in the UK and is undecided about its Emotional series of monitors too.
This monitor, the Ring, is the most likely to debut in Blighty - although chances are it's LG's red Ring we'll be getting up close and personal with when the screens do make it over here.
