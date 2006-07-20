Photos: At CeBit, take a walk on the weird side

  • IBM airbus

    IBM airbus

    At this year's mammoth trade show in Hannover, Germany, the full CeBit experience includes 27 exhibition halls and 6,262 exhibitors occupying 310,412 square meters of show space.

    At IBM's exhibit, Big Blue displays a replica of the Airbus A380 to show off the company's tiny RFID chips.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

  • exhibit hall

    exhibit hall

    Offbeat architecture is a feature of the Hannover showground.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

  • Airbus wheel

    Airbus wheel

    And if the Airbus replica doesn't draw your attention, IBM has a real Airbus A380 wheel for its RFID demonstration.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

  • Cell wafer

    Cell wafer

    On a more serious note, IBM also showed off a 300mm Cell processor wafer with 224 dies and 9 cores per die.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

  • Sun

    Sun

    A new Sun teleportation device? No, it's actually a gesture driven presentation interface.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

  • Lamborghini laptop

    Lamborghini laptop

    The new Asus lineup of luxury notebooks features the Lamborghini laptop. This model is designed to match the famed 1970 Lamborghini Miura. The laptop will cost between $2,790 and $3,140--much cheaper than the car.

    See more luxury laptops from Asus now on display.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

  • Intel Viiv

    Intel Viiv

    Intel starts the engines in its Viiv area, a popular location for next-gen Formula 1 racers.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

  • Intel for your health

    Intel for your health

    Intel's recent interest in the health care business was also evident on its stand.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

  • World Cup

    World Cup

    Toshiba remembers that Germany will be the host of the 2006 World Cup.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

  • exhibit hall

    exhibit hall

    This massive exhibit hall is just one of the 27 that are filled with CeBit gear.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

  • grass cones

    grass cones

    CeBit also has some interesting lawn ornaments--scrapped ICBMs maybe? And how do you cut the grass?

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

Photos: At CeBit, take a walk on the weird side

ZDNet UK reporters have some fun while touring the mammouth grounds of CeBit in Hannover, Germany.

