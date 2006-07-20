Photos: At CeBit, take a walk on the weird side

CEBIT
At IBM's exhibit, Big Blue displays a replica of the Airbus A380 to show off the company's tiny RFID chips.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Offbeat architecture is a feature of the Hannover showground.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
And if the Airbus replica doesn't draw your attention, IBM has a real Airbus A380 wheel for its RFID demonstration.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
On a more serious note, IBM also showed off a 300mm Cell processor wafer with 224 dies and 9 cores per die.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
A new Sun teleportation device? No, it's actually a gesture driven presentation interface.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
See more luxury laptops from Asus now on display.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Intel starts the engines in its Viiv area, a popular location for next-gen Formula 1 racers.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Intel's recent interest in the health care business was also evident on its stand.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Toshiba remembers that Germany will be the host of the 2006 World Cup.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
This massive exhibit hall is just one of the 27 that are filled with CeBit gear.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
CeBit also has some interesting lawn ornaments--scrapped ICBMs maybe? And how do you cut the grass?
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
ZDNet UK reporters have some fun while touring the mammouth grounds of CeBit in Hannover, Germany.
