Photos: Benioff touts 'business Web'

Salesforce.com
Salesforce.com CEO Marc Benioff takes the stage in San Francisco on Tuesday to outline his vision of the "business Web" and launch an online marketplace for hosted business software.
Benioff brought the ax down on rivals SAP, Oracle and Microsoft during his speech, calling their software inefficient and "monolithic."
People packed the halls of the St. Regis Hotel in San Francisco to attend the event.
