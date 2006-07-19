Photos: Black Rock reunion

Storage
Barely a month after the end of Burning Man 2005, thousands of "burners" hit the streets of San Francisco on Sunday for "Decompression," a day of art, dancing, costumes and general celebration of the spirit and energy that dominate Nevada's Black Rock Desert late each summer. Here, burners celebrate the arrival at Decompression of Rebecca Caldwell's "Carthedral," a mainstay at Burning Man.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Dancers frolick with a very unhuman-like robot at Decompression in San Francisco Sunday.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
The Flaming Lotus Girls' "Angel of the Apocalypse," one of the most popular art projects at Burning Man 2005, reappared (in parts) at the Burning Man Decompression event in San Francisco.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Part of the fun of Decompression is seeing big art installations that were first seen at Burning Man.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
One popular activity at Burning Man, and at Decompression as well, is dancing on art buses.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Lindsay Lawlor's "Rave Raff" was a crowd favorite at Burning Man and again at Decompression.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Burning Man alumni hit the streets of San Francisco to rekindle the spirit of the desert.
Barely a month after the end of Burning Man 2005, thousands of "burners" hit the streets of San Francisco on Sunday for "Decompression," a day of art, dancing, costumes and general celebration of the spirit and energy that dominate Nevada's Black Rock Desert late each summer. Here, burners celebrate the arrival at Decompression of Rebecca Caldwell's "Carthedral," a mainstay at Burning Man.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Join Discussion