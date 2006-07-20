Photos: Coming home to a dome

  • Dome doors

    Dome doors

    Pacific Domes in Ashland, Ore., sells kits for geodesic domes that can serve as family dwellings, guest houses, greenhouses or playground equipment. They are also used as temporary enclosures at events and trades shows.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

  • Large dome

    Large dome

    Pacific Domes rents domes for special events. The domes provide a built-in media projection screen and natural acoustics.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

  • Carter Dome

    Carter Dome

    Geodesic domes can be open to natural light, creating a sense of being closer to nature.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

  • Dome pool

    Dome pool

    With a swimming pool, this geodesic dome is on the fancier side.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

  • Thunderdome

    Thunderdome

    Pacific Domes' structures are engineered with steel frames that can withstand heavy snow, hurricane winds--and big crowds.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

  • Dome at Xbox event

    Dome at Xbox event

    Several geodesic domes served as game venues at Microsoft's Zero Hour launch event for the Xbox 360, which took place in the Mojave Desert in November.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

