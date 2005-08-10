Photos: Copy that - Xerox and Superbikes

E-Commerce
From document and IT support to 'burn-ups' back at the HQXerox announced its sponsorship of the Ducati Superbike team earlier this year in a branding move it says is aimed at shaking off some of the perceptions associated with being a business IT company and presenting a more dynamic image.
Credit: Andy McCue
Caption by: silicon.com staff
Credit: Andy McCue
Caption by: silicon.com staff
Credit: Andy McCue
Caption by: silicon.com staff
Credit: Andy McCue
Caption by: silicon.com staff
Credit: Andy McCue
Caption by: silicon.com staff
From document and IT support to 'burn-ups' back at the HQ
From document and IT support to 'burn-ups' back at the HQXerox announced its sponsorship of the Ducati Superbike team earlier this year in a branding move it says is aimed at shaking off some of the perceptions associated with being a business IT company and presenting a more dynamic image.
Credit: Andy McCue
Caption by: silicon.com staff
Join Discussion