Photos: Copy that - Xerox and Superbikes

    Xerox announced its sponsorship of the Ducati Superbike team earlier this year in a branding move it says is aimed at shaking off some of the perceptions associated with being a business IT company and presenting a more dynamic image.

  • The 1000cc Ducati machines used in Superbikes, which are based on street bikes and can hit a top speed of almost 200mph, are not as highly modified as in other types of motorsport but the team's engineer told silicon.com that technology can still shave off a vital tenth of a second in a race.

  • 2004 champion James Toseland is having a poor year and, following a disappointing race in front of 100,000 UK fans at Brands Hatch at the weekend, he's now out of the running for this year's title. In a vain attempt at a Xerox joke he told reporters he doesn't want to "copy" that result...

  • Toseland (1) and his team-mate Regis Laconi (55) in a 'burn-up' in front of staff in the car park of Xerox's UK headquarters in Uxbridge this week.

  • As part of the sponsorship Xerox provides document and copying support to the Ducati team on race days as well as IT support to the Ducati headquarters in Bologna, Italy.

