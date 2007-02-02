Photos: Fujitsu Services hit by Amicus strike

Staff at Fujitsu Services went on strike on Friday for the fifth day running, as their protest over redundancy rights, better pay and union recognition continued.

On Wednesday the staff, all members of the Amicus union, joined staff from other unions to protest over employee rights in a mass rally in Piccadilly Gardens, Manchester. NHS employees, along with students and staff from local civil service unions, joined the action.

The five-day strike is the culmination of a long-running dispute with the outsourcing company, which has contracts with several large organisations that have operations in the Northwest of England, including Marks & Spencer and the Home Office.