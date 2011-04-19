Photos: Getac S400

The chassis is made from what Getac calls 'KryptoShell', which is extremely solid. There's absolutely no give at all in the (often weak) lid and wrist rest areas. The trade-off is that the S400 is relatively bulky and heavy — especially for a 14in. system — at 34.8cm by 25.8cm by 4.92cm and 2.9kg.

There's a carrying handle built into the front edge of the chassis, which is easily removed with the right-sized Allen key. The keyboard is spill resistant, while the hard drive, which is removable, has shock protection.

There are plenty of ports and connectors around the edges of the chassis, protected by multiple hinged covers that allow access to just a few at a time, keeping the remainder covered and protected.