Photos: New Nokia phones--packed and slim

    Nokia calls its new N95 phone an all-in-one multimedia computer and features a 2-way slide concept. It also includes integrated GPS functionality, a 5 megapixel camera and support for high-speed mobile networks.

    Caption by: Andy Smith

  • The 2-way slide concept lets you switch between different modes, going from reading maps to watching a video

    Caption by: Andy Smith

    An integrated GPS device and its maps application provides maps for more than 100 countries.

    Caption by: Andy Smith

    Nokia says the N75 model is its smallest multimedia computer. It offers digital music playback, photography, telephony and Internet communication.

    Caption by: Andy Smith

    The 2 megapixel N75 camera will produce images up to 1,600 x 1,200 pixels and contains a 16X digital zoom.

    Caption by: Andy Smith

