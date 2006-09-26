Photos: New Nokia phones--packed and slim

Microsoft
Nokia calls its new N95 phone an all-in-one multimedia computer and features a 2-way slide concept. It also includes integrated GPS functionality, a 5 megapixel camera and support for high-speed mobile networks.
Caption by: Andy Smith
The 2-way slide concept lets you switch between different modes, going from reading maps to watching a video
Caption by: Andy Smith
An integrated GPS device and its maps application provides maps for more than 100 countries.
Caption by: Andy Smith
Nokia says the N75 model is its smallest multimedia computer. It offers digital music playback, photography, telephony and Internet communication.
Caption by: Andy Smith
The 2 megapixel N75 camera will produce images up to 1,600 x 1,200 pixels and contains a 16X digital zoom.
Caption by: Andy Smith
The Nokia N95 is packed with maps and a 5-megapixel camera while the N75 stays slim.
Caption by: Andy Smith
