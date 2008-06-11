Photos: The building of a data centre

Mega-volt sub stations and room-sized cooling pumps

As the beating heart of business, data centres store and process the information that keeps UK Plc afloat.

At a secret location north of London, telecommunications company Colt lifted the lid on what it takes to build these powerhouses of industry.

The former supermarket warehouse is being fitted with a double-skin and will house eight data halls inside its cavernous 8,600 square metre interior.

The first two data halls, seen here, will be complete in September, its quick-build modular design allows it to be complete in just months.

Photo credit: Nick Heath

