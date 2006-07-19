Photos: Your brain on ads

E-Commerce
This brain scan shows mirror neuron activity in the right posterior inferior frontal gyrus--indicating identification and empathy--while someone watched the Disney/NFL ad.
This brain scan shows ventral striatum activity--indicating reward processing--while someone watched the Disney/NFL ad.
This scan shows a big jump in amygdala activity when the dinosaur crushes the caveman. The scene looks funny and has been described as funny by people who watched it, but the amygdala still perceives it as threatening, another example of the disconnect between verbal reports on ads and brain activity while viewing them.
Researchers study the brain activities of people watching ads that aired during the Super Bowl, some with interesting results.
