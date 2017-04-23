Pocket tools and gadgets "Every Day Carry"

Reader suggestion

I'd completely forgotten about this item. But since there are so many to choose from -- from smartwatches to luxury brands such as Rolex or Omega -- I can't possibly tell you what you should buy, so I'll tell you what I own.

I've owned a lot of watches over the years, from cheapo no-name brands to the Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean, but my current every day wear is the Casio G-SHOCK GW-7900-1ER. I like this because it's relatively cheap, it's very durable, is solar powered, and the time is always accurate because it corrects itself using a radio signal. It also features a tide graph and moon phases (which I find useful as a photographer or if I want to do some sea fishing).

I've replaced the rubber strap with a NATO webbing band (you just need to buy an adapter for it to work) and I'm more than happy with it.

Price: $150 | More information