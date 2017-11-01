Powerful iOS and Android apps for IT pros

A network speed test app with a difference -- rather than giving you raw numbers, Meteor shows you how your connection is working based on popular apps.

Speed and performance scores for six apps at a time selected from 25 popular apps means that you can perform a YouTube test for internet streaming video speed, do a Twitter speed test, Instagram speed test or Facebook test to check the connection quality for your social media apps.

Meteor helps facilitate smooth communication by testing the app performance of Gmail, Skype, WhatsApp and Twitter! Never get a dropped signal when you're on the road: perform a speed connection quality and speed test on Google Maps, Street View, Uber, Waze to ensure your navigation is up to scratch.