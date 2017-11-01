Powerful iOS and Android apps for IT pros

  • ITmanager.net

    ITmanager.net

    ITmanager.net is the best all-in-one enterprise server administration service that allows Network Administrators to securely monitor and manage VMware, Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop, XenServer, Windows, Microsoft Exchange, Hyper-V, Active Directory, SSH, Telnet, Amazon Web Services (AWS), RDP, VNC, Apple Remote Desktop (ARD) and much more.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Meteor: App Speed Tester

    Meteor: App Speed Tester

    A network speed test app with a difference -- rather than giving you raw numbers, Meteor shows you how your connection is working based on popular apps.

    Speed and performance scores for six apps at a time selected from 25 popular apps means that you can perform a YouTube test for internet streaming video speed, do a Twitter speed test, Instagram speed test or Facebook test to check the connection quality for your social media apps.

    Meteor helps facilitate smooth communication by testing the app performance of Gmail, Skype, WhatsApp and Twitter! Never get a dropped signal when you're on the road: perform a speed connection quality and speed test on Google Maps, Street View, Uber, Waze to ensure your navigation is up to scratch.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Pingdom

    Pingdom

    This app allows you connect to your Pingdom uptime monitoring service and view the current status of the servers and websites you are monitoring.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • RSA SecurID Software Token

    RSA SecurID Software Token

    Turn your iOS or Android device a convenient, cost-effective RSA SecurID authenticator. Protect your most sensitive networked information and data with RSA SecurID strong authentication.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Speedtest.net

    Speedtest.net

    A quick, easy, and one-tap way to measure internet connection speeds.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Mocha VNC

    Mocha VNC

    Mocha VNC provides access to VNC Servers. Using your phone, you can connect to a Windows or Mac OS X workstation and see the files, programs, and resources exactly as you would if you were sitting at your desk, just on a smaller screen.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • RF Toolbox (iOS only)

    RF Toolbox (iOS only)

    RF Toolbox is the one and only RF App that you will ever need! Not only does it have a complete suite of RF calculators, but it also has a complement of GPS tools as well as a Sites Database. Now you can have access to your tower, antenna, and backhaul information in the palm of your hand.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • IT Tools - Network Analyzer (iOS only)

    IT Tools - Network Analyzer (iOS only)

    Network scanner and diagnostic utilities for users of all skill levels. Ping, traceroute, whois, discover devices on your network, detect various types of problems and more!

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Network Analyzer Pro (Android only)

    Network Analyzer Pro (Android only)

    Network Analyzer can help you diagnose various problems in your Wi-Fi network setup, internet connectivity, and also detect various issues on remote servers thanks to the wide range of tools it provides.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Network Scanner (Android only)

    Network Scanner (Android only)

    The program displays the IP and MAC addresses, the names of the hosts on the your local network. Also there is a built-in port scanner (tcp) and small auxiliary tools.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Transmit (iOS only)

    Transmit (iOS only)

    Transmit for iOS allows you to connect to that server and manage all your files, exactly as you'd expect. Transfer. Make folders. Rename. Delete. Set Permissions. You know how it works, and Transmit does it.

    Transmit will also extend the standard iOS Share sheet to include a brand-new Transmit button.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • AndFTP (Android only)

    AndFTP (Android only)

    AndFTP is a FTP, FTPS, SCP, SFTP client. It can manage several FTP configurations. It comes with both device and FTP file browser. It provides download, upload, synchronization and share features with resume support. It can open (local/remote), rename, delete, update permissions (chmod), run custom commands and more. SSH RSA/DSA keys support.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Spiceworks - Help Desk

    Spiceworks - Help Desk

    Take your IT network, help desk tickets (cloud or local) and users with you wherever you go! With Spiceworks Mobile, Spiceworks users have the info they need to do their IT jobs - at their fingertips.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

Powerful iOS and Android apps for IT pros

IT pros don't have to be chained to their desks! Here are a selection of apps that will allow them to get work done when out and about.

