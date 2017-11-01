Powerful iOS and Android apps for IT pros

Mobility
HTC U11 Plus, U11 Life: Everything you need to know (photos)
ITmanager.net is the best all-in-one enterprise server administration service that allows Network Administrators to securely monitor and manage VMware, Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop, XenServer, Windows, Microsoft Exchange, Hyper-V, Active Directory, SSH, Telnet, Amazon Web Services (AWS), RDP, VNC, Apple Remote Desktop (ARD) and much more.
A network speed test app with a difference -- rather than giving you raw numbers, Meteor shows you how your connection is working based on popular apps.
Speed and performance scores for six apps at a time selected from 25 popular apps means that you can perform a YouTube test for internet streaming video speed, do a Twitter speed test, Instagram speed test or Facebook test to check the connection quality for your social media apps.
Meteor helps facilitate smooth communication by testing the app performance of Gmail, Skype, WhatsApp and Twitter! Never get a dropped signal when you're on the road: perform a speed connection quality and speed test on Google Maps, Street View, Uber, Waze to ensure your navigation is up to scratch.
Mocha VNC provides access to VNC Servers. Using your phone, you can connect to a Windows or Mac OS X workstation and see the files, programs, and resources exactly as you would if you were sitting at your desk, just on a smaller screen.
RF Toolbox is the one and only RF App that you will ever need! Not only does it have a complete suite of RF calculators, but it also has a complement of GPS tools as well as a Sites Database. Now you can have access to your tower, antenna, and backhaul information in the palm of your hand.
Network scanner and diagnostic utilities for users of all skill levels. Ping, traceroute, whois, discover devices on your network, detect various types of problems and more!
Network Analyzer can help you diagnose various problems in your Wi-Fi network setup, internet connectivity, and also detect various issues on remote servers thanks to the wide range of tools it provides.
The program displays the IP and MAC addresses, the names of the hosts on the your local network. Also there is a built-in port scanner (tcp) and small auxiliary tools.
Transmit for iOS allows you to connect to that server and manage all your files, exactly as you'd expect. Transfer. Make folders. Rename. Delete. Set Permissions. You know how it works, and Transmit does it.
Transmit will also extend the standard iOS Share sheet to include a brand-new Transmit button.
AndFTP is a FTP, FTPS, SCP, SFTP client. It can manage several FTP configurations. It comes with both device and FTP file browser. It provides download, upload, synchronization and share features with resume support. It can open (local/remote), rename, delete, update permissions (chmod), run custom commands and more. SSH RSA/DSA keys support.
IT pros don't have to be chained to their desks! Here are a selection of apps that will allow them to get work done when out and about.
