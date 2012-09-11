Qualcomm shows off wireless chargers and augmented reality tech: Photos

Although Qualcomm's most public face is that of the leading smartphone processor designer, the company has many other projects on the go.

At the Innovation Qualcomm 2012 event on Tuesday, the company showed off some of that work. One of the most immediately useful ideas is WiPower, an inductive wireless charging technology that can be used for juicing up multiple devices at once.

The WiPower system uses a Qualcomm-made module that resides inside the phone, rather than connecting directly with the back cover (as is the case with Nokia's latest Windows Phones and others that follow the Wireless Power Consortium's 'Qi' approach ).

This avoids the problem of heating up other metallic objects, such as keys and coins, that get placed on the charging pad.

Apparently due for commercial release later this year, WiPower has been around eight years in the making. Qualcomm bought the eponymous company behind it in 2010, and founded an industry consortium — including players such as Samsung — to push its adoption.