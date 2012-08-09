Raspberry Pi cases round-up: Eight inventive holders in photos

The Raspberry Pi mini-computer has taken the tech world by storm, selling out within minutes of going on sale in February and crashing the ordering site in the process.

For those lucky enough to get their hands on the £25 ($39) Linux-based computer, there comes the problem of figuring out how to house it, as it ships without a case.

Fortunately, the Raspberry Pi's creative fans have taken it upon themselves to make, and sell, cases for the device - a move the Raspberry Pi Foundation, the organisation behind the project, is keen to encourage.

"We believe the world runs on entrepreneurship, and hope that from small case companies great things will grow," says the Foundation's Liz Upton.

Pibow

Pictured above is the Pibow, a 92g case consisting of seven brightly-coloured acrylic sheets that can be stacked together. Produced in Sheffield, a portion of the Pibow's proceeds go back to the Raspberry Pi Foundation.