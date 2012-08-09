Raspberry Pi cases round-up: Eight inventive holders in photos

Innovation
The Raspberry Pi mini-computer has taken the tech world by storm, selling out within minutes of going on sale in February and crashing the ordering site in the process.
For those lucky enough to get their hands on the £25 ($39) Linux-based computer, there comes the problem of figuring out how to house it, as it ships without a case.
Fortunately, the Raspberry Pi's creative fans have taken it upon themselves to make, and sell, cases for the device - a move the Raspberry Pi Foundation, the organisation behind the project, is keen to encourage.
"We believe the world runs on entrepreneurship, and hope that from small case companies great things will grow," says the Foundation's Liz Upton.
Pictured above is the Pibow, a 92g case consisting of seven brightly-coloured acrylic sheets that can be stacked together. Produced in Sheffield, a portion of the Pibow's proceeds go back to the Raspberry Pi Foundation.
Photo by: Pibow
Caption by: Jon Yeomans
ModMyPi is a UK-based effort that uses injection moulding to create its cases. The plastic cases come in five colours (though apparently you can request the colour of your choice if there's another you'd prefer) and cost £7.99 ($12.50) each.
Photo by: ModMyPi
Caption by: Jon Yeomans
Italian designer Marco Alici has come up with this plastic snap-fit case for the Pi, manufactured via a 3D printer.
With no screws required, this is one of the cleanest designs around (and one that allows for multiple Pis to be stacked on top of each other), although at €37.66 (or $46.32), it costs a tad more than the computer it houses.
Photo by: Marco Alici
Caption by: Jon Yeomans
Designer and photographer Stephen Whitehead came up with this elegant wooden case by cutting and sanding two sheets of plywood before sticking them together with dome head bolts and stainless washers.
Alas, there is only one version of the case in existence, and Stephen doesn't have plans to commercialise it.
"I don't have the equipment for mass production and I don't think many people would be willing to pay what the time and effort would be worth to make them!" he told ZDNet.
Photo by: Stephen Whitehead
Caption by: Jon Yeomans
This laser-cut, finger-jointed case — dubbed 'Bramble Pi' — is a self-assembly kit made out of birch plywood. Germany-based designer Nick also makes laser-engraved custom cases. The Bramble Pi is available on Etsy for €12.
Caption by: Jon Yeomans
A sleek acrylic alternative to the wooden cases is Built to Spec's Raspberry Pi enclosure kit. Priced at $12.50 (£7.99), custom variations are available. The assembly instructions look a trifle daunting, but then, if you've bought a Raspberry Pi, you're probably already up for a challenge.
Photo by: Built to Spec
Caption by: Jon Yeomans
For the do-it-yourself approach, there is the Punnet, a printable card case for the Pi.
Designed by Raspberry Pi forum member 'E', you download the Punnet case in PDF format, print it on card, and get folding.
Photo by: E/Raspberry Pi Foundation
Caption by: Jon Yeomans
Last but not least comes this ZDNet favourite: a Lego Raspberry Pi case made by Isabelle Herbert, a member of the Boreatton Scout troop. The troop recently participated in a robotics competition that saw them pairing their Raspberry Pi computer with a bunch of tiny robots made from Lego.
Full instructions for the Lego case can be found on the Raspberry Pi site.
Photo by: Isabelle Herbert
Caption by: Jon Yeomans
Caption by: Jon Yeomans
