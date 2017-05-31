Smart devices for the home and the office

There's been a deluge of home-automation products released in the last couple of years, ranging from smart light bulbs to thermostats and security cameras. Unsurprisingly, security is the main focus for many home users, with security cameras now accounting for 60 percent of all spending on smart devices in the US.

Security is an important issue for business users too, and although a low-cost camera or smart door-bell won't replace a dedicated security system, it can provide extra peace of mind by allowing you to monitor activity in your office whenever you need to.

Other smart devices can come in handy too, such as smart plugs that provide remote control over lights or other office equipment, or air quality monitors that can measure potentially health-damaging pollutants in the office environment.