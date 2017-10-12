Take a break from work with the Moto Gamepad Mod: hands-on

Motorola has done a great job launching and then supporting Moto Mods with its Z line of devices. Its latest smartphone, the Moto X2 Force offers a lot for business, including support for Moto Mods.

Moto Mods give you options to add a 360 camera, loud stereo speaker, portable movie projector, optical zoom camera, extra battery capacity, wireless charging, stylish shells, and more. One of the newest Moto Mods is the Gamepad console and I've been playing games with it for about a week.

The Moto Gamepad mod is affordably priced at $79.99, which is about what I paid for other Bluetooth gamepad accessories in the past. The Gamepad includes a 1,035 mAh battery to help keep your phone topped off while you play games, for a reported period of up to eight hours.