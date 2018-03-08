Ten Brazilian female tech influencers you should know

One of the most recognizable female senior executives, Cristina Palmaka leads the Brazilian business of software giant SAP. She tries to instill a better gender balance within her employer: about 35 percent of all staff in the country are female, 25 percent of which in senior roles.

"Gender is something that we look at, it is easy to measure and we tackle that we several projects such as a female business network and I personally do a lot of mentoring," she says.

According to Palmaka, it is important to ensure an inclusive environment in other aspects and the company is part of LGBT committees and also focuses on hiring people with autism.

"The diversity debate needs to be wider than gender, which is of course an important issue. It definitely can't be something that is applied only to the leader: it needs to be pervasive across the entire organization," she adds.