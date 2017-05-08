Ten ways to create a healthier work environment

Many of us spend far longer than is sensible sitting down. The effects of a sedentary lifestyle can include both physical problems and a negative effect on mental health.

Add computers into the sedentary mix and there's potential for RSI from overusing mice and keyboards, and back and neck problems stemming from poorly-positioned screens. Given the near ubiquity of laptops, hunching over a screen and keyboard is a reality for many of us.

Clearly we should all be taking steps to create a healthier work environment. One strategy we can employ is to invest in equipment that helps improve the ergonomics of working with computers.