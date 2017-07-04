The best replacement Lightning cable for your iPhone

Security
Without a doubt the best Lightning cable currently on the market. A well made, well-priced, gimmick-free cable that features protection where you need it, and is yet soft enough to roll up and carry in a pocket.
Price: $17.99 for 10-foot cable | More information
One of the keys to the durability of the Anker PowerLine+ Lightning cable is the excellent strain relief built into the connectors that not only prevents the cable from fraying at these positions, but also helps stop the cable ripping out of the connector.
Anker have also reinforced the connectors to prevent the cable pulling out after repeated use.
The nylon braided outer sheath prevents tangling.
The cable is strong enough to support over 80kg. I've tested this, and I can't see any way a cable is going to be broken through normal use.
Cheap and cheerful cables that are actually quite durable and well made. You can buy a bunch of these without breaking the bank, so you can have one in the car, one at the office, and one at home, and still have a spare in case one breaks for under $30.
Price: $6.49 for 3-foot cable | More information
We've had a few of these in use for a few years and while they're usually kept in handbags or pockets and only used occasionally, they've always been there when we've needed to charge our iPhone or iPad and there wasn't a full-sized cable nearby.
Price: $24.95 | More information
I like these cables not only because thy are tough and well made, but also because they are super distinctive, which means they're less likely to be lost or picked up by someone else by accident. My favorite is the blaze orange " 1.21 Giggawatts" variety.
Price: $23.95 | More information
A handy way to carry around a spare Lighting cable - just clip It to your keys or a belt loop and you have one with you whenever you need an impromptu charge-up.
Price: $34.95 | More information
