Top 10 Raspberry Pi accessories

If you want to put a Raspberry Pi at the center of your automation project, then the Automation pHAT makes that a breeze.

1 x 24V @ 2A relay

3 x 12-bit ADC @ 0-24V

3 x 24V tolerant buffered inputs

3 x 24V tolerant sinking outputs

Compatible with Raspberry Pi 3, 2, B+, A+, Zero, and Zero W.

There's a Python library available to allow you to start using the Automation pHAT with the minimum of fuss.

Price: $17 | More information