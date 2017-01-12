Top accessories for your MacBook (2017 edition)

  • Kit your MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro out with the best accessories

    Kit your MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro out with the best accessories

    These accessories will not only allow you to take your productivity to the next level, but they will also allow you to free yourself from having to depend on a desktop computer.

    Updated January 2017.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Snuglet

    Snuglet

    Snuglet

    Price: $15.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • TarDisk

    TarDisk

    TarDisk.

    Price: From $149

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • MOS Pack

    MOS Pack

    MOS Pack

    Price: $149.95

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Seagate Backup Plus Slim

    Seagate Backup Plus Slim

    Seagate Backup Plus Slim.

    Price: $89.99

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • OWC ThunderBay 4 mini

    OWC ThunderBay 4 mini

    OWC ThunderBay 4 mini

    Price: Starting at 4565 for 2TB HDD.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • IRIScan Anywhere 3 WiFi portable scanner

    IRIScan Anywhere 3 WiFi portable scanner

    IRIScan Anywhere 3 Wifi scanner

    Price: $129.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Kanex Bluetooth MultiSync keyboard

    Kanex Bluetooth MultiSync keyboard

    Kanex MultiSync Mac Keyboard

    Price: $45.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • UAG ICE case

    UAG ICE case

    UAG ICE

    Price: $79.95.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Anker PowerCore 20100

    Anker PowerCore 20100

    Anker PowerCore 20100.

    Price: $40.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • OWC 1TB Aura SSD

    OWC 1TB Aura SSD

    OWC 1TB AuraSSD

    Price: $519

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • 3TB AirPort Time Capsule

    3TB AirPort Time Capsule

    3TB AirPort Time Capsule.

    Price: $399.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • ChargeTech Portable Power Outlet

    ChargeTech Portable Power Outlet

    ChargeTech Portable Power Outlet.

    Price: Starting at $99.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Satechi Type-C hub

    Satechi Type-C hub

    Satechi Type-C hub.

    Price: $35

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • OWC Envoy Pro mini

    OWC Envoy Pro mini

    OWC Envoy Pro mini.

    Price: From $118.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Apple Magic Mouse 2

    Apple Magic Mouse 2

    Magic Mouse 2.

    Price: $79.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • OWC Envoy Pro EX

    OWC Envoy Pro EX

    OWC Envoy Pro EX.

    Price: Starting at $219 for 240GB.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • iSeries 1813-5 Waterproof Laptop Case

    iSeries 1813-5 Waterproof Laptop Case

    iSeries 1813-5 Waterproof Laptop Case.

    Price: $99.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • StarDock Thunderbolt 2 Dual-Monitor Docking Station

    StarDock Thunderbolt 2 Dual-Monitor Docking Station

    StarDock Thunderbolt 2 Dual-Monitor Docking Station.

    Price: $350.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Monoprice USB-C cables

    Monoprice USB-C cables

    Monoprice.

    Price: From $10.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Twelve South PlugBug

    Twelve South PlugBug

    Twelve South PlugBug.

    Price: $35.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • SpiShutter

    SpiShutter

    SpiShutter.

    Price: $19

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • OWC Thunderbolt 2 Dock

    OWC Thunderbolt 2 Dock

    OWC Thunderbolt 2 Dock

    Price: $229.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Amped Wireless Titan-Ex

    Amped Wireless Titan-Ex

    Amped Wireless Titan-Ex

    Price: $189.99.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • HighPoint RocketStor 6361A Thunderbolt 2 PCIe expansion chassis

    HighPoint RocketStor 6361A Thunderbolt 2 PCIe expansion chassis

    RocketStor 6361A.

    Price: $350.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Incase Hardshell

    Incase Hardshell

    Incase Hardshell.

    Price: From $50

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • BatteryBox - Portable MacBook Battery

    BatteryBox - Portable MacBook Battery

    BatteryBox.

    Price: $189.99.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Nifty MiniDrive

    Nifty MiniDrive

    Nifty MiniDrive.

    Price: From $35.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • NewerTech Wireless Aluminum Keypad

    NewerTech Wireless Aluminum Keypad

    NewerTech Wireless Aluminum Keypad.

    Price: $47.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 29

Top accessories for your MacBook (2017 edition)

Do you own an Apple laptop? Here are a range of accessories to boost your productivity when you're using your MacBook, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro.

Read More Read Less

Kit your MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro out with the best accessories

These accessories will not only allow you to take your productivity to the next level, but they will also allow you to free yourself from having to depend on a desktop computer.

Updated January 2017.

Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

Related Galleries