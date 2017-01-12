Top accessories for your MacBook (2017 edition)

Hardware
These accessories will not only allow you to take your productivity to the next level, but they will also allow you to free yourself from having to depend on a desktop computer.
Updated January 2017.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Price: $15.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Price: From $149
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Price: $149.95
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Price: $89.99
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Price: Starting at 4565 for 2TB HDD.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
IRIScan Anywhere 3 Wifi scanner
Price: $129.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Price: $45.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Price: $79.95.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Price: $40.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Price: $519
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Price: $399.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
ChargeTech Portable Power Outlet.
Price: Starting at $99.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Price: $35
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Price: From $118.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Price: $79.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Price: Starting at $219 for 240GB.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
iSeries 1813-5 Waterproof Laptop Case.
Price: $99.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
StarDock Thunderbolt 2 Dual-Monitor Docking Station.
Price: $350.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Price: From $10.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Price: $35.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Price: $19
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Price: $229.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Price: $189.99.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Price: $350.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Price: From $50
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Price: $189.99.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Price: From $35.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
NewerTech Wireless Aluminum Keypad.
Price: $47.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Do you own an Apple laptop? Here are a range of accessories to boost your productivity when you're using your MacBook, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro.
These accessories will not only allow you to take your productivity to the next level, but they will also allow you to free yourself from having to depend on a desktop computer.
Updated January 2017.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Join Discussion
Powered by Livefyre