Top iOS and Android apps for IT pros

Mobility
Network scanner and diagnostic utilities for users of all skill levels. Ping, traceroute, whois, discover devices on your network, detect various types of problems and more!
Network Analyzer can help you diagnose various problems in your Wi-Fi network setup, internet connectivity, and also detect various issues on remote servers thanks to the wide range of tools it provides.
The program displays the IP and MAC addresses, the names of the hosts on the your local network. Also there is a built-in port scanner (tcp) and small auxiliary tools.
RF Toolbox is the one and only RF App that you will ever need! Not only does it have a complete suite of RF calculators, but it also has a complement of GPS tools as well as a Sites Database. Now you can have access to your tower, antenna, and backhaul information in the palm of your hand.
Mocha VNC provides access to VNC Servers. Using your phone, you can connect to a Windows or Mac OS X workstation and see the files, programs, and resources exactly as you would if you were sitting at your desk, just on a smaller screen.
Transmit for iOS allows you to connect to that server and manage all your files, exactly as you'd expect. Transfer. Make folders. Rename. Delete. Set Permissions. You know how it works, and Transmit does it.
Transmit will also extend the standard iOS Share sheet to include a brand-new Transmit button.
AndFTP is a FTP, FTPS, SCP, SFTP client. It can manage several FTP configurations. It comes with both device and FTP file browser. It provides download, upload, synchronization and share features with resume support. It can open (local/remote), rename, delete, update permissions (chmod), run custom commands and more. SSH RSA/DSA keys support.
ITmanager.net is the best all-in-one enterprise server administration service that allows Network Administrators to securely monitor and manage VMware, Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop, XenServer, Windows, Microsoft Exchange, Hyper-V, Active Directory, SSH, Telnet, Amazon Web Services (AWS), RDP, VNC, Apple Remote Desktop (ARD) and much more.
IT pros don't have to be chained to their desks! Here are a selection of apps that will allow them to get work done when out and about.
