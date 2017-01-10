Top Windows 10-powered alternatives to the MacBook Pro (2017 edition)

Powering the new XPS 13 2-in-1 is a choice between a 3.2GHz Intel Core i5-7Y54 processor or a 3.6GHz Intel Core i7-7Y75 processor, both 7th-generation Kaby Lake silicon, and both featuring Intel HD Graphics 615. Despite packing the latest silicon, Dell has designed the new XPS 13 2-in-1 to be completely fanless.

RAM options span 4GB, 8GB, and 16GB dual-channel LPDDR3, while storage options go from a basic 128GB SATA all the way up to 1TB PCIe SSD with Intel RST.

On the battery front, the 46WHr pack is good for up to 15 hours when combined with the full HD display.

There is also a webcam, a fingerprint reader that's Windows Hello-compliant, a couple of USB Type-C ports, a Thunderbolt 3 port, microSD card reader, display port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

