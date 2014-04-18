Ubuntu 14.04: Smoother than earlier versions (Gallery)

  • Ubuntu 14.04

    The new Ubuntu "Trusty Tahr" 14.04 with its Unity 7 desktop, looks pretty much like the last few versions of Ubuntu, but it actually works much more smoothly than earlier iterations.

  • Ubuntu with Firefox

    Ubuntu is still using Firefox for its default Web browser. If that doesn't work for you, you
    can always add a new Web browser, such as Chromium—the open-source version of Google Chrome—
    from the Ubuntu Software Center.

  • Ubuntu with Unity-style menubar

    Ubuntu Unity placed the application menu on the main menu. With larger displays that can leave
    the program menu far, far away from its application.

  • Ubuntu Unity with traditional menubar

    With Ubuntu 14.04, you can now place the application menu back to its old home of sitting on
    top of its program. I find this to be more convenient on my large monitors.

     

  • Switch Ubuntu 14.04 Unity menubar styles

    To change Ubuntu 14.04's menu bar style, take the following steps:

    1) Open System Settings and click on Appearance.

    2) Click on the Behavior tab.

    3) On this window, click on the "In the window's title bar" radio button. And, that's it.
    You're now ready to enjoy old-school style application menus.

  • Ubuntu Software Center

    One of the oldest myths in the Linux book of lies is that it's hard to install applications on
    Linux. Sure it was, ten years ago! Now, most distributions, such as Ubuntu, give you a built-
    in program store that makes downloading and installing new programs as simple as clicking an
    icon in the Ubuntu Software Center. There's nothing hard about it these days.

