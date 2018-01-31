We rank the technologies most likely to change the world by 2028

Hardware
The team at Lux Research started with the simple question: "What technologies have the greatest potential to transform the world over the next decade?" From there, they applied in-house data analysis to identify and rank the 18 most transformative technologies.
We count them down here, starting with #18: Syngas and Power-to-Gas. producing fuels from CO2 to drive the energy transition
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Tech to read and stimulate the brain will see growing validation in 2018.
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Over 162,000 patents aim to combat health ills from too much sugar.
Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Innovation has grown at an 87 percent annual rate to improve on PET.
Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Growing demand and renewables require tech to balance the grid.
Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
When milliseconds matter, analytics can be local, not in the cloud.
Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Patents are up 13 times as connected devices proliferate.
Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Using IT and AI to break out of slow material development cycles.
Photo by: Jaco Beukman www.go-nipper.com, Getty Images/iStockphoto
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Here now for consumer electronics, with R&D pushing for EV uses.
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Patents soar from near zero to over 23,000 in less than five years.
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Enterprise applications are coming now, on heels of $4.4 billion in funding.
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
A recent $275 million round for Ginkgo Bioworks highlights the potential.
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Safer and better batteries, pursued by start-ups and giants like Toyota.
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Harnessing the power of microbes for nutrition, agriculture, and more.
Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Over 70,000 patents set the stage for 5G network launches in 2018.
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
$1.2 billion in VC funding to impact industries from food to health care.
Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Lux expects 3D printing to be a $20 billion market by 2025.
Photo by: Alex_Tr., Getty Images/iStockphoto
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
The top transformative technology of the next decade, driven by a 30 percent annual increase in machine learning patents.
Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
From today's rock stars of innovation to tomorrow's hidden gems, these 18 technologies have the greatest potential to transform the world over the next decade.
The team at Lux Research started with the simple question: "What technologies have the greatest potential to transform the world over the next decade?" From there, they applied in-house data analysis to identify and rank the 18 most transformative technologies.
We count them down here, starting with #18: Syngas and Power-to-Gas. producing fuels from CO2 to drive the energy transition
Caption by: ZDNet Editors
Join Discussion