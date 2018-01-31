We rank the technologies most likely to change the world by 2028

  • 18: Syngas and Power-to-Gas

    18: Syngas and Power-to-Gas

    The team at Lux Research started with the simple question: "What technologies have the greatest potential to transform the world over the next decade?" From there, they applied in-house data analysis to identify and rank the 18 most transformative technologies.

    We count them down here, starting with #18: Syngas and Power-to-Gas. producing fuels from CO2 to drive the energy transition

  • 17: Neural Interfaces

    17: Neural Interfaces

    Tech to read and stimulate the brain will see growing validation in 2018.

  • 16: Sugar Reduction

    16: Sugar Reduction

    Over 162,000 patents aim to combat health ills from too much sugar.

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

  • 15: Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF)

    15: Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF)

    Innovation has grown at an 87 percent annual rate to improve on PET.

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

  • 14: Energy Distribution System Monitoring

    14: Energy Distribution System Monitoring

    Growing demand and renewables require tech to balance the grid.

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

  • 13: Edge Computing

    13: Edge Computing

    When milliseconds matter, analytics can be local, not in the cloud.

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

  • 12: IoT Security

    12: IoT Security

    Patents are up 13 times as connected devices proliferate.

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

  • 11: Materials Informatics

    11: Materials Informatics

    Using IT and AI to break out of slow material development cycles.

    Photo by: Jaco Beukman www.go-nipper.com, Getty Images/iStockphoto

  • 10: Wireless Charging

    10: Wireless Charging

    Here now for consumer electronics, with R&D pushing for EV uses.

  • 9: Smartwatches

    9: Smartwatches

    Patents soar from near zero to over 23,000 in less than five years.

  • 8: Augmented Reality (AR)

    8: Augmented Reality (AR)

    Enterprise applications are coming now, on heels of $4.4 billion in funding.

  • 7: Synthetic Biology

    7: Synthetic Biology

    A recent $275 million round for Ginkgo Bioworks highlights the potential.

  • 6: Solid-state Batteries

    6: Solid-state Batteries

    Safer and better batteries, pursued by start-ups and giants like Toyota.

  • 5: Microbiome

    5: Microbiome

    Harnessing the power of microbes for nutrition, agriculture, and more.

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

  • 4: 5G Networks

    4: 5G Networks

    Over 70,000 patents set the stage for 5G network launches in 2018.

  • 3: Genome Editing

    3: Genome Editing

    $1.2 billion in VC funding to impact industries from food to health care.

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

  • 2: 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing

    2: 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing

    Lux expects 3D printing to be a $20 billion market by 2025.

    Photo by: Alex_Tr., Getty Images/iStockphoto

  • 1: Machine Learning and Deep Neural Networks

    1: Machine Learning and Deep Neural Networks

    The top transformative technology of the next decade, driven by a 30 percent annual increase in machine learning patents.

    Photo by: Getty Images/iStockphoto

