ZDNet App Wrap: 26 March 2012

(Credit: One Nimbus Research)
Price: Free
Platform: iOS (iPhone), Android
This app lets workers press a button that will automatically send messages to all their supervisors, which will detail their last-known location from the phone's GPS. This is helpful for meetings or emergency situations.
Caption by: ZDNet Australia team
(Credit: Crazy Dog Apps)
Price: $1.99 (special price, down from $2.99)
Platform: iOS (iPhone)
AusBuy lets you scan product barcodes to see if what you're buying is Australian made. You can also browse through a list of Australian-made products, search for specific brands and share your finds with the relevant social networks.
Caption by: ZDNet Australia team
(Credit: Check Point Software Technologies)
Price: Free
Platform: iOS (iPhone and iPad), Android
This app lets companies with Check Point Security Gateways access corporate web apps, as well as synchronises emails, calendar and contacts in a secure fashion.
Caption by: ZDNet Australia team
(Credit: St George)
Price: Free
Platform: iOS (iPhone and iPad), Android
St George now allows iPhone and Android users to open transaction and savings accounts from their smartphones, even if they aren't already customers with the bank. You can't transact with the money, however, until you do an identity check at a branch. Other than that, the app allows users to do the usual transfers and checking of balances needed for any good bank app.
Caption by: ZDNet Australia team
(Credit: MinsTech)
Price: US$1.99
Platform: BlackBerry PlayBook
You can use this app to make your BlackBerry PlayBook your own password-protected Wi-Fi file server. You can use the app to browse and manage files and folders on your mobile devices via a web browser over Wi-Fi.
Caption by: ZDNet Australia team
(Credit: iiNet)
Price: Free
Platform: Android
This beta app for Android provides you with your broadband usage and details, Freezone Video and radio, and a mobile toolbox. It's only in beta, so the developers want feedback sent to mobile@staff.iinet.net.au. There's a full-fledged version for iOS as well.
Caption by: ZDNet Australia team
(Credit: Filter Squad)
Price: $0.99
Platform: iOS (iPhone and iPad)
Discovr people helps you find new people to follow on Twitter, from the makers of Discovr Music, Apps and Movies. The app helps you explore Twitter in the format of an interactive map of connections. You just type in the name of a person or their Twitter handle and the app returns a map of similar people, connected by recent conversations. If you click on a person you like, you will be shown a new map.
Caption by: ZDNet Australia team
(Credit: Stockland)
Price: Free
Platform: iOS (iPhone)
My Stockland helps you navigate over 30 of its shopping centres using your smartphone. It gives you a store list, shopping list and savings calculator.
Caption by: ZDNet Australia team
There are always cool new apps coming out, so it's hard to keep up. ZDNet Australia brings you a taste of some of the apps that have surfaced or been updated recently.
