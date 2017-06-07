  • ZTE Quartz Smartwatch

    ZTE Quartz Smartwatch

    By no means is the ZTE Quartz a small watch.

    Photo by: Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

    Caption by: Jason Cipriani

  • ZTE Quartz Smartwatch

    ZTE Quartz Smartwatch

    The display is bright enough to be used in the sun, but you'll need to manually adjust the brightness to get it there.

    Photo by: Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

    Caption by: Jason Cipriani

  • ZTE Quartz Smartwatch

    ZTE Quartz Smartwatch

    The left side of the watch lacks any sort of buttons.

    Photo by: Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

    Caption by: Jason Cipriani

  • ZTE Quartz Smartwatch

    ZTE Quartz Smartwatch

    On the right side you'll find the lone button on the Quartz watch.

    Photo by: Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

    Caption by: Jason Cipriani

  • ZTE Quartz Smartwatch

    ZTE Quartz Smartwatch

    The watch measures 1.8-inches in diameter, with 1.4-inches of that being the display.

    Photo by: Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

    Caption by: Jason Cipriani

  • ZTE Quartz Smartwatch

    ZTE Quartz Smartwatch

    A small charging cradle is included with the Quartz Smartwatch.

    Photo by: Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

    Caption by: Jason Cipriani

  • ZTE Quartz Smartwatch

    ZTE Quartz Smartwatch

    The bands are removable and will work with any standard 22mm band.

    The dots on the back of the watch are used to charge the Quartz.

    Photo by: Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

    Caption by: Jason Cipriani

1 of 7

ZTE Quartz Smartwatch: In pictures

With an updated watchband, ZTE's inexpensive smartwatch wouldn't look all that bad.

Read More Read Less

ZTE Quartz Smartwatch

By no means is the ZTE Quartz a small watch.

Caption by: Jason Cipriani

Related Galleries